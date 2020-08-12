Education

California College Fair brings together students and universities

By
Traditional college fairs are getting a virtual twist to help students during the pandemic.

The California College Fair is a virtual fair happening Wednesday, August 12. Hundreds of students and several dozen colleges are already signed up to take part in the event. It's organized by Ping by Tallo. Schools near and far - like University of San Francisco and University of Pennsylvania - are ready to make connections with Bay Area students.

The California College Fair is free for students. Sign up by going to tallo.com/ping, answer a few questions, then wait to be matched with schools. It all happens Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscoback to schooleducationcoronavirus californiaschoolcoronaviruscollegeteacherscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area high school students, teachers gear up for virtual learning this fall
Hundreds of child care centers face permanent closure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
CEO: Uber likely to shut down temporarily in CA over driver ruling
Suspect arrested after deadly fight in UCSF, police say
FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia
UCSF scientists develop nasal spray to fight COVID-19
Show More
SJ teachers now allowed to work from home
Coronavirus live updates: SF scientists develop nasal spray to fight virus
Mixed emotions in Bay Area over Harris as Biden's VP pick
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
31st annual PBWC goes virtual
More TOP STORIES News