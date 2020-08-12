California College Fair brings together students and universities

The California College Fair is a virtual fair happening Wednesday, August 12. Hundreds of students and several dozen colleges are already signed up to take part in the event. It's organized by Ping by Tallo. Schools near and far - like University of San Francisco and University of Pennsylvania - are ready to make connections with Bay Area students.
The California College Fair is free for students. Sign up by going to tallo.com/ping, answer a few questions, then wait to be matched with schools. It all happens Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm.
