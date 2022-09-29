California employers will be required to post salaries for job listings under new law

Employers in California will have to post salaries for job listings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

This week, Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 as part of a statewide effort to promote pay equity. The bill requires companies with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.

Fines can be imposed for failing to submit demographic pay data to the state.

California will now be in line with states such as Washington, Colorado and Connecticut -- all of which have passed similar wage-transparency laws in recent months, according to a report from the L.A. Times.

The law will take effect on Jan. 1.