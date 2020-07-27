Health & Fitness

California man discharged from hospital, reunited with family after beating COVID-19

Healthcare workers cheered on a 60-year-old man as he was discharged from the facility and reunited with family.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A 60-year-old Southern California man was able to reunite with his family after beating the novel coronavirus last weekend.

The team at at hospital in Riverside, California cheered on Carlos Calderon as he was discharged Saturday evening.

Calderon has diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. He spent 13 days in the hospital and he was also in the intensive care unit.

He was incubated and had to be continuously flipped to breathe.

Hospital officials say he lost 25 to 30 pounds during his battle.

Calderon is now reunited with his wife Leticia and his children Kathy and Carlos. His children also contracted coronavirus weeks before and self-isolated. They only had mild symptoms.

Riverside Community Hospital has saved the lives of 550 COVID-19 patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Second stimulus check proposal to be revealed on Monday
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update as CA COVID-19 cases surge
14 Marlins members positive for COVID; flight from Philly canceled
VIDEO: Woman uses racial slur towards Asian worker at Los Altos USPS
Show More
9-year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 victim in Florida
Coronavirus updates: Contra Costa Co. to consider fines for health order violations
AccuWeather forecast: Slightly warmer today
Trump's national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19
'This is a bad image for Oakland': Residents, mayor react after protest that turned violent
More TOP STORIES News