Gov. Gavin Newsom announces 6 vacation packages as new vaccine incentive

Details of these "dream vacations" haven't exactly been announced, but Newsom said they're all taking place in California as part of the effort to jump start the state's tourism industry. He alluded to some of the freebies involved, from Disneyland tickets, to seats at a Lakers game and a stay at the Ritz Carlton in Palm Springs.
Hotels and theme parks are providing those activities for free, plus the state is throwing in $2,000 in cash to cover the cost of travel.
"We are confident these vaccine incentives have worked and that's why we want to continue in that spirit," Newsom said.
Those six winners will be chosen on July 1, the governor said.
On Friday, California held its second "Vax for the Win" drawing where another 15 people won $50,000 each. Newsom said 11 of those winners have been contacted by the health department and now have their winnings.
We don't know the winners' names, but we do know where they live:
- Monterey County
- Sacramento County
- Alameda County
- Los Angeles County (three winners)
- San Francisco
- Fresno County
- San Diego
- San Mateo County
- Santa Clara County (two winners)
- Riverside County
- Orange County
- Kern County
Winners will be contacted directly by phone.
On Tuesday, another 10 people will win even bigger prizes -- $1.5 million each -- to celebrate the state's full reopening.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible for all of the vaccine incentives, including the new travel packages and the cash lottery prizes. If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.
It's all leading up to California's economic reopening on June 15, where another $1.5 million will be awarded to ten lucky Californians who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The "Vax for the Win" program is also giving out $50 prepaid or grocery cards for 2 million newly vaccinated people ahead of the state's reopening. There are still gift cards free for the taking, Newsom said.
The cards are available to state residents who are 12 years old or older and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.
