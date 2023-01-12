CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new drought monitor is out and the extreme drought category (second highest) has been virtually wiped out across California.

A small sliver still exists on the California/Oregon border but that only accounts for 0.3% of the state.

On October 1st, we started the water year with 40% of the state in the extreme/exceptional category.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says that with the new monitor out, the Bay Area has seen "huge gains."

Most of the Bay Area is now in the moderate drought category, the second lowest category.

Tuma also says that these maps don't include any rain that fell after Tuesday. With more storms coming Friday and this weekend, we will likely see more improvements to the drought monitor next week.

