These 2 Bay Area cities have seen more than half of a year's worth of rain in past 16 days

In the last 16 days, officials say California averaged 8.61 inches of precipitation and the San Francisco-Oakland metropolitan statistical area averaged 13.34 inches.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (NWSWPC) tweeted out Wednesday that two Bay Area cities have seen more than half a year's worth of rain in the last 16 days.

The NWSWPC says since Dec. 26, Oakland has received 69% of its annual rainfall while San Francisco has seen 59%.

Central California has also seen over half of their annual noral precipitation in the past 16 days with the series of atmospheric rivers since Dec. 26.

