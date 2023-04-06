Officials with the California Department of Water Resources conducted its fourth snow survey of the season at Philips Station in the Sierra Nevada.

New map shows more of CA drought-free; officials fear future flooding from snow melt

The newest drought map of California shows more of the state drought-free.

Other remote areas of the state that were designated as in severe drought conditions have been upgraded to lesser levels.

The improved conditions come after a historic string of rainfalls that have filled reservoirs and accumulated large snow packs in the mountains.

A year ago at this time, the entire state was in some form of drought, including severe and extreme.

As for the state's outlook right now, the southern Sierra snowpack will provide high water content through the summer, which is a key indicator for future water supply.

However, it's also an indicator for future flooding concerns.

Officials are fearing for possibly damaging flooding when the snowpack melts in the ensuing warmer months.

The hope is that California gets mild temperatures and no extreme heat to allow for a gradual snow melt.