Super Tuesday live updates: Incumbents Nancy Pelosi, Eric Swalwell advance to general election

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year's Super Tuesday election included some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein and the presidential race where Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump hope to pick up more delegates to help them turn the corner toward the nomination.

Live Wednesday Updates

10 a.m.

Prop. 1: Californians split on ballot measure to tackle homelessness crisis

With Prop. 1 in a virtual tie, it could take days before the final results are tallied for the ballot measure that would be the first major update to California's mental health system in 20 years.

California voters were split in early returns over Proposition 1, a statewide ballot measure touted by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a necessary step to tackle the state's ongoing homelessness crisis.

Proposition 1 would be the first major update to the state's mental health system in 20 years. The measure needs a simple majority vote to pass. It was too early to call Tuesday night, and it could take days before the final results are tallied.

Newsom spent significant time and money campaigning on the measure's behalf, raising more than $13 million to promote it with the support of law enforcement, first responders, hospitals and mayors of major cities. Opponents raised just $1,000. He did not make any statements Tuesday as votes were counted.

5 a.m.

SF measures to compel drug treatment, expand police powers likely to pass

San Francisco voters showed support for measures that expand police powers and compel treatment for adult welfare recipients who use illegal drugs.

San Francisco voters showed strong support for a pair of controversial public safety ballot measures that expand police powers and compel treatment for adult welfare recipients who use illegal drugs, two efforts Mayor London Breed said would crack down on crime and the city's drug crisis.

Proposition E grants police greater leeway to pursue suspects in vehicles, authorizes the use of drones and surveillance cameras and reduces paperwork requirements, including in use-of-force cases. Proposition F makes drug treatment mandatory for adult welfare recipients if they use illicit substances, or else they can be denied cash assistance.

Breed, who placed both measures on the ballot, claimed victory Tuesday night as both measures had commanding leads in partial returns, though it was not clear how many votes were left to count. Opponents acknowledged the measures were likely to pass and said they will not make the public safer.

"We want people to seek treatment and many people do, but the reality is others are not willing or able to do so," Breed said in a statement. "We are also sending a message that we are a city that offers help but not a city where you can just come and do whatever you want on our streets."

3 a.m.

Nikki Haley to end 2024 presidential campaign

Nikki Haley announced Wednesday she is ending her 2024 presidential campaign.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning on suspending her presidential campaign in the wake of a slew of Super Tuesday losses, campaign sources tell ABC News.

This now leaves leaving former President Donald Trump as the last major candidate standing among Republicans, all but guaranteeing him the party's nomination on his way to a likely rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

Haley will reportedly not immediately endorse former U.S. President Donald Trump though she is expected to deliver remarks to the press at 10:00 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Super Tuesday Updates

11 p.m.

SF voters quick to talk about ballot propositions involving mental health, public safety

Bold opinions coming from voters at San Francisco City Hall on Super Tuesday talking about Propositions E and B.

"Change needs to be made that's why I'm here!"

Bold opinions coming from voters at San Francisco City Hall on Super Tuesday.

"Whatever is going to help the city with the crime, I'm for it so if it means using drones - I'm for it. Anything to help us be safe in the city of San Francisco - I'm down for it," said a San Franciscan by the name of Jay.

But while many of those here talked about Proposition B - which would set minimum police officer staffing levels - they also talked about Proposition E. That would would allow for certain police car chases, drone use, and certain surveillance cameras to be used.

"Certainly we need the police for protecting all of us, on the other hand we don't need them to act beyond what is a reasonable manor," said Tim Haxton of San Francisco.

Nearly every single person we spoke with brought up concerns about the homeless and specifically mental health facilities that could be built with the passing of state Prop 1.

"I took a deep look at Prop 1. I was initially going to vote 'no' but unfortunately I read the wording, was really nuance and it said 'transfer' the funds you're going to distribute, so it wouldn't be too much of an additional tax so I ended up voting 'yes' and I thought that was a good thing," said Josh Shongwe of San Francisco.

"Probably the housing and the mental issue, I think that's a necessity because we are having a lot of issues on the street, you know, vandalizing a lot of businesses," said Kelly Patel who is a San Francisco small business owner.

Now though, it's a waiting game for the results to be tallied up and that could take a number of days.

10:30 p.m.

Longtime congresswoman Jackie Speier appears to win seat, re-joining San Mateo County Board of Supervisors

Jackie Speier appears to have won a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in Tuesday's election, giving the former longtime congresswoman a chance to serve again where she first began her career as an elected official in 1980.

Based on the initial results after polls closed at 8 p.m., Speier was beating Millbrae City Councilmember Ann Schneider in the race to represent District 1, which includes Burlingame, Hillsborough, Millbrae, parts of San Bruno and South San Francisco and other areas, including San Francisco International Airport. The district's current representative, Supervisor Dave Pine, is being termed out of office.

Speier had nearly 70% of the vote, according to unofficial election results as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, more than doubling the vote total of Schneider.

In her first stint on the Board of Supervisors, Speier served for six years on the board before serving in both houses of the state Legislature and being elected to Congress in 2008. She announced in 2022 that she would not run for re-election for Congress, expressing a desire to spend more time with her family.

Jackie Speier was a political analyst for ABC7 News in 2023.

10 p.m.

Protesters chanting 'Ceasefire now!' interrupt Rep. Adam Schiff's speech

A group of protesters interrupted Rep. Adam Schiff's speech Tuesday night, chanting "Ceasefire now!" in the middle of the crowd. Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey are set to face off for California's U.S. Senate seat in the November election.

Rep. Adam Schiff was interrupted Tuesday night in front of a packed room of supporters in Los Angeles after it was projected he advanced to the general election in the California Senate race. Half of his speech was overtaken by protesters chanting "ceasefire now."

The crowd got heated for that interruption.

9:50 p.m.

Bay Area Democrat Nancy Pelosi advances to the general election

Democrat Nancy Pelosi advances to the general election for U.S. House in California's 11th Congressional District

9:45 p.m.

Bay Area Democrat Eric Swalwell advances to general election

Democrat Eric Swalwell advances to the general election for U.S. House in California's 14th Congressional District.

9:40 p.m.

Bay Area Democrat Ro Khanna advances to general election

Democrat Ro Khanna advances to the general election for U.S. House in California's 17th Congressional District.

9:35 p.m.

San Francisco measures to compel drug treatment and give police surveillance cameras are leading

Public safety ballot measures that would increase police powers and crack down on illegal drug use are leading in the politically liberal city of San Francisco, reflecting voters' frustration over crime and a drug epidemic. One proposition would compel treatment for adult welfare recipients who use illegal drugs if they want to receive cash benefits. The other would grant police the use of drones and surveillance cameras, among other increased powers. Mayor London Breed placed the measures on Tuesday's ballot. She is a centrist Democrat who faces a tough reelection battle in November. Opponents say the measures will not make people safer if approved. Read more here.

9 p.m.

Bay Area Democrat Mark DeSaulnier advances to general election for US House in CA's 10th Congressional District

Democrat Mark DeSaulnier advances to the general election for U.S. House in California's 10th Congressional District.

8:20 p.m.

Adam Schiff, Steve Garvey advance to general election for US Senate in CA, ABC News projects

ABC News projects that in the California Senate primary, Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey will advance to the November election.

8 p.m.

Biden, Trump to win CA primaries, ABC News projects

ABC News projects that President Joe Biden will win the California Democratic presidential primary based on analysis of the exit poll.

Meanwhile, ABC News has projected that former President Donald Trump will win the California Republican primary based on analysis of the exit poll.

7 p.m. Biden and Trump are sweeping Super Tuesday races and moving closer to a November rematch

President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are sweeping the coast-to-coast contests on Super Tuesday. They have all but cemented a November rematch and increased pressure on the former president's last major rival, Nikki Haley, to leave the Republican race. Biden and Trump have each won Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Haley was watching the results privately with her staff in the Charleston, South Carolina, area, where she lives. She hasn't scheduled any campaign events yet going forward.

6 p.m. Who will replace Rep. Lee in CA's 12th congressional district?

As Rep. Barbara Lee seeks a U.S. senate seat, the race is on to replace her in California's 12th Congressional District.

Many political analyst believe Lateefah Simon, a current BART Board Director, is the likely frontrunner. In part, because of the key endorsements she has been able to get. They suggest the Alameda Vice Mayor Tony Daysog and Dr. Jennifer Tran, a professor at Cal State East Bay will likely battle it out for a second place. Only the top two candidate will advance to the November election.

The district is anchored by Berkeley and Oakland, and stretches from Albany to San Leandro. Lee held the seat for 25 years.

11 a.m. Early morning Bay Area voters explain why they're out at the polls

Voters across the Bay Area have been busy casting their ballots all morning long before the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"I'm just doing my duty!" Bharadh Krishnaswany, a Pleasanton voter said.

"Generally, I think you should get off your butt and vote, if you can," Alex Conaghan, a Dublin voter said.

From San Francisco, Menlo Park, Pleasanton and Dublin, voters wasted no time the morning of election day to drop off their ballots and make their voices heard.

"I want to see changes, I mean good changes come in the neighborhood from my society and for the people that live in this city so I have to do this so they see a change for the better future for our children," Krishnaswany said.

While many are watching the Presidential Primary closely, others are watching the tight race to fill the state's second U.S. Senate seat, previously held by the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

"I'm very surprised that Steve Garvey is doing as well as he is," Conaghan said. "I think what's happening is people are not buying the political ads, they're so nasty, especially from Schiff, maga republican this, he's a MAGA Republican, I mean it's such a slur."

But with a number of local races also at play, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez wants to remind voters that every vote does count.

"At the local level, it's really important, at the county, at the state and even at the federal level, I know folks think that their vote does not count but it definitely does and so I always like to say, at the local level, that's where you always get stuff done," Hernandez said.

"It's just one small little grain in the sea of voters but maybe it will make a difference, who knows," Conaghan said.

There are 100 different vote centers set up across Alameda County on Tuesday for both in-person voting and ballot drop boxes.

Just make sure you drop your ballot off or get in line to vote before 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

11 a.m. Low election turnout looms in South Bay

As ballots trickle in, South Bay elections officials say record-low election turnout is looming, which has influenced the launch of social media posts targeting younger voters.

In the South Bay, 3,000 temporary staffers are working at voting centers across Santa Clara County.

Elections officials there have spent the last nine months preparing for Super Tuesday.

Ballots have already been pouring in. When all is counted, officials there anticipate a turnout of between 35-45% of voters. Of those people, around 85% are expected to vote by mail. However, Evelyn Mendez with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office says they're seeing a slight change in in-person voting trends.

"It just seems like this time people want to hand their ballot to someone," Mendez said. "So that could be why it is taking longer to get results in, because they actually want to come in and hand it to someone. Or they're saying, I want it to be like an Election Day, where on Tuesday is when I come in, and I get my sticker. And you know, the hype of Election Day."

However, as ballots trickle in, Mendez says record-low election turnout is looming. This reality has influenced the office to launch social media posts, targeting younger voters with popular social media trends.

"They're the 18 to 34-year-olds that are not voting," she said. "The lowest turnout so far, that we've been seeing and that we've been hearing. So we're encouraging them. They're the young voters that want to make a difference, that are paying attention, and they're researching. So we want them to get out there and vote. Don't just talk about it, actually go and do it."

The county opened all 110 Vote Centers and have more than 100 drop boxes. Mendez says, specific to Santa Clara County, it is one of the largest in Northern California.

"That's a lot of people that need to find a Vote Center. That's a lot of people that need to find a drop box, or even get to our office," Mendez said.

County elections officials are prepared for the more than 1 million registered voters across the South Bay.

11 a.m. San Francisco votes on public safety measures from Mayor London Breed

oters in San Francisco will weigh in on a pair of public safety measures on Tuesday's ballot that reflect frustration over crime and drug use in the politically liberal city, including a proposal to compel treatment for adults using illegal drugs who receive cash welfare benefits.

The other ballot measure would expand police powers, granting city officers greater leeway to pursue suspects in vehicles, authorize police use of drones and surveillance cameras and reduce paperwork requirements including in use-of-force cases.

Mayor London Breed placed both measures on the ballot. She faces three serious opponents who say her administration has failed to deal with drug crimes, vandalism and theft. There is no primary in San Francisco - voters will rank all the candidates by preference in the November election.

9 a.m.: CA Senate race: Democrats aim to block Republican from contest to fill Feinstein's seat

The race to fill the seat once held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein - currently filled by appointed Sen. Laphonza Butler, who isn't seeking a full term - long looked likely to be a Democrat vs. Democrat general election.

But Republican Steve Garvey, a former baseball star, could crash that party - not that the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Adam Schiff, would mind.

In California, all candidates regardless of party compete in the same primary, and the top two finishers advance to the general election.

Schiff faces stiff Democratic competition, including from fellow Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Garvey hasn't aired a single television ad. But Schiff's campaign has aired ads labeling Garvey as "too conservative" - a strategy that could help him in the primary by turning out California's conservative voters.

9 a.m.: What you need to know about Prop 1

Proposition 1 is the only statewide measure for people to vote on in California on Tuesday. It's a measure backed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Proposition 1 is the only statewide measure for people to vote on in California on Tuesday. It's a measure backed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

A yes on Prop 1 would use over $6 billion in bond funding to create supportive housing, give $1 billion to support veterans and create 65,000 mental health jobs.

In addition, it would create over 26,000 outpatient treatment slots.

But mental health advocates say the proposition unravels the 20-year-old Mental Health Services Act that was put in place to help people with mental illness.

5 a.m. Nearly 90% of CA voters haven't returned ballots yet: report

Nearly 90% of California voters haven't returned their ballots yet, according to our media partners at the Mercury News.

Tuesday could be a record low for voter turnout in a state primary. Overall turnout for the last primary election in 2022 was 33%.

The state's all-time low was the 2012 primary at just 31%.

This year could come in much lower than that. In the Bay Area, between 9% and 15% of ballots have been turned in so far.

4 a.m.: What to know about voting in San Francisco

The San Francisco Department of Elections will offer voting and ballot drop-off services at 501 polling places across San Francisco between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

"In every election, we partner with many public and private entities as well as individuals to secure sites like schools, firehouses, garages, community centers, and businesses for the hosting of voting activities," said John Arntz, San Francisco's director of elections. "At every polling place, any voter can return their mail ballot, mark and cast a poll ballot, receive language or personal voting assistance, or use accessible equipment and tools."

Each polling place provides ballots listing the contests in which residents of that precinct are eligible to participate. While any local voter can cast a provisional ballot at any local polling place, the elections department can only count ballot selections for contests corresponding to a voter's residential address.

Local voters planning to vote in person on March 5 are encouraged to check their assigned polling place using any of the following methods:

Go to the "Find My Polling Place" tab of the voter portal at sfelections.org/VoterPortal.

Check voting site locations and wait times at sfelections.org/pollingplace.

Refer to the back cover of the voter information pamphlet (mailed in early February).

Call the elections department at (415) 554-4375 or email sfvote@sfgov.org.

The elections department mailed multilingual notices last month to voters whose polling places have changed since the last election.

On Election Day, the department will also post multilingual signs at all former polling place sites. These signs will identify the address of the new in-person voting site in multiple languages as well as a QR location code.

For more information contact the elections department at (415) 554-4375 or email sfvote@sfgov.org, or visit the department's office in room 48 of city hall.

The Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

