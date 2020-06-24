San Mateo Co. supervisor urges Gov. Newsom to enforce face mask mandate with fine

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN MATEO (KGO) -- A San Mateo County supervisor is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to fine anyone who does not wear a face mask in public.Last week Newsom issued a statewide mandatory order requiring everyone to wear face cover while in public.Supervisor David Canepa sent a letter to Newsom proposing a warning for the first offense.A $100 fine for the second.And $500 for the third.Canepa suggested community service officers could enforce the fines, rather than police officers.