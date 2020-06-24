Coronavirus California

San Mateo Co. supervisor urges Gov. Newsom to enforce face mask mandate with fine

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a face mask during his visit to the Queen Sheba Ethiopian Cuisine restaurant, in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SAN MATEO (KGO) -- A San Mateo County supervisor is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to fine anyone who does not wear a face mask in public.

Last week Newsom issued a statewide mandatory order requiring everyone to wear face cover while in public.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens

Supervisor David Canepa sent a letter to Newsom proposing a warning for the first offense.

A $100 fine for the second.

And $500 for the third.

Canepa suggested community service officers could enforce the fines, rather than police officers.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan mateoticketsgavin newsomface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusreopening californiasan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
COVID-19 updates: San Lorenzo Unified to start school year in mid Oct.
New CA COVID-19 cases rise 69% in 2 days, Newsom says
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch list: 13 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Unemployment in CA: EDD expert talks new extension program, best time to call, certifying for benefits
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
New CA COVID-19 cases rise 69% in 2 days, Newsom says
5.8 magnitude Central CA quake felt in Bay Area
Newsom prepared to 'revert back' to stringent CA COVID-19 restrictions
Show More
Coronavirus: Mask wearing 'purely a public health issue,' not a political one, Dr. Fauci says
'Pose' stars to join town hall on violence against transgender women
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
OPD ask for help finding missing 12-year-old girl
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
More TOP STORIES News