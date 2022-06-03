The most expensive gas in US is at this Mendocino station at nearly $10 a gallon, GasBuddy says

Schlafer's Auto Repair is selling regular gas for $9.60 for a gallon. But that's not the worst part, if your car requires plus then you'll have to shell out $9.69 and if you need supreme, well, get ready to pay $9.91 for just a gallon of gas.
According to GasBuddy, it's the most expensive gas in the country.
The station's owner has previously said that her prices are so high because, even though she gets her gas from Chevron, she's an independent, and doesn't sell food or drinks to help make ends meet.
