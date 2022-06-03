gas prices

The most expensive gas in US is at this Mendocino station at nearly $10 a gallon, GasBuddy says

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) -- If you think gas prices are bad at your neighborhood station, be glad you're not filling up in Mendocino.

Schlafer's Auto Repair is selling regular gas for $9.60 for a gallon. But that's not the worst part, if your car requires plus then you'll have to shell out $9.69 and if you need supreme, well, get ready to pay $9.91 for just a gallon of gas.

Schlafer's Auto Repair in Mendocino, California is charging nearly $10 a gallon for regular gas.

Schlafer's Auto Repair in Mendocino, California is charging nearly $10 a gallon for regular gas.



According to GasBuddy, it's the most expensive gas in the country.

The station's owner has previously said that her prices are so high because, even though she gets her gas from Chevron, she's an independent, and doesn't sell food or drinks to help make ends meet.

