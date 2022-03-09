economy

Expert says CA gas prices could rise to $6 per gallon, or higher, with more sanctions to Russia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Russian sanctions: CA could see $6 average for gas, expert says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the United States will ban all Russian imports of gas, oil and energy as part of the latest sanctions against the country.

RELATED: Rising oil prices, possible Russian embargo drive US outreach to Venezuela

"This is a step we're taking to inflict further pain on Putin, but there will be cost as well here in the United States," President Biden said. "I said I would level with the American people from the beginning and when I first spoke to this, I said defending freedom is gonna cost. It's gonna cost us as well in the United States."

Experts say the sanction will lead to an increase in gas prices locally but, by how much? It could be more than some anticipated.

We told you last week that California was the first state ever to reach an average of $5 per gallon. We currently sit at a $5.45 average, higher than other states, which experts say is due to gas taxes and other factors. But, this latest sanction could bring it even higher.

VIDEO: How high will gas prices go? CA 1st state to hit record average of $5 per gallon
EMBED More News Videos

California is the first state ever to have an average price above $5 a gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.



"We're at an all-time high in the U.S., but this is not just a U.S. issue," GasBuddy.com Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. "This is a global phenomenon. It's not just us in this boat, every country that consumes gasoline is seeing prices dramatically higher. I'm a little bit concerned California could reach the six dollar a gallon average."

De Haan said today in a Facebook Live that our consumption of gas and the cost of gas for stations cause the prices to go up.

It's like the housing market - supply drives demand and gas costs more.

Thankfully, San Jose State University Economics Professor Matthew Holian says many oil companies have curbed Russian oil use in preparation for these sanctions.

RELATED: $7 a gallon for regular gasoline? At least 1 gas station in LA is getting close to that mark

He's hoping for only a modest increase in price.

"We don't import a lot of Russian oil," Holian said. "I think it's in the single digits in terms of the fraction of oil that we import. So, effectively it's not a big hit to our supply."

Both experts anticipate the pace of the increase in price should slow down. But, that could change if further sanctions come from other countries.

"If other countries stopped importing Russian oil, that would cause the price of oil to go up even more," Holian said.

"If the EU would cut off Russian energy, that would cause an absolute explosion in the cost of oil," De Haan said.

DeHaan added that isn't anticipated to happen, but the U.S. sanctions will still be felt at the pumps in the coming days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaeconomymoneygas pricesrussiajoe bidenoilu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
How the state prioritizes which renters get assistance
Companies pulling out of Russia: LIST
$7 a gallon? At least 1 LA gas station is getting close to that mark
AMC charging more for 'The Batman' tickets in pricing experiment
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom delivers California State of the State
NorCal woman accused of fake kidnapping released on bail
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Calls for more accountability after Danville officer sentencing
SF street sign 'renamed' in support of Ukraine after Russian invasion
GOP-backed effort to repeal Prop 47 reportedly fails
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi all suspend business in Russia
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Bloodied man in hospital gown breaks into SF woman's home
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
COVID-19 linked to brain abnormalities, studies show
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
SJ Ukrainian tech workers help efforts at home as war unfolds
More TOP STORIES News