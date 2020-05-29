Peninsula salon owner considers going to Napa to do hair amid COVID-19 pandemic

"I'm very disappointed," said Jeff Silverman, owner of U.K. Hair in Burlingame.
Silverman thought he was reopening after hearing Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement Tuesday.
RELATED: California moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops, Gov. Newsom announces
"It was a little confusing at first because we thought everywhere was going to be open," Silverman said. "Come to find out, it doesn't include most of the Bay Area."
Silverman has been closed since March 15. He's lost more than $100,000 in revenue.
"My first thought was, you know what, let's see where is open," he said. "Napa is open! I should take my clients and go up to Napa and do hair there."
It's tempting for Silverman, especially because he can't afford to wait much longer.
Neither can his employees.
RELATED: Phase 3 California: These 11 CA counties are still not allowed to reopen hair salons, restaurants, schools
"The next best thing would be to go somewhere where we can work," Silverman said.
According to an ABC7 data analysis, 72% of Bay Area businesses, like Silverman's, employ 10 people or less. Their livelihood are dependent upon opening their doors, and following the governor's new directive, Silverman says he is ready.
"All our clients are going to be waiting outside, six feet apart," Silverman said. "We're going to be taking their temperature and texting them to come in."
But, he can't wait much longer.
"We're counting the seconds, we want to open ASAP."
RELATED: Are barbershops ready to reopen? SF salon shares preparedness for resuming business after Newsom issues new guidelines
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions