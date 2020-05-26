Coronavirus California

California moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops, Gov. Newsom announces

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hair salons and barbershops are now able to reopen their doors in most of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Tuesday.

RELATED: These 11 California counties are still not allowed to reopen restaurants, hair salons and schools

Counties that have attested to the state that COVID-19 is under control locally can reopen those businesses effective immediately. Forty-seven of California's 58 counties have completed that process so far.

Newsom's announcement moves California into Phase 3 of reopening the state's economy.

Tuesday's modification to the state's stay-at-home order does not allow for nail salons to reopen. (Newsom revealed earlier this month the first known case of community spread in the state could be tracked back to a nail salon.) Gyms, movie theaters and professional sports without live audiences are also included in Phase 3, but not allowed to open at this time.

VIDEO: Breaking down Gov. Gavin Newsom's 4 phase plan with what's reopening in California
We've broken down Gov. Gavin Newsom's 4 phase plan with what's reopening in California.



As with other sectors of the economy that have been allowed to reopen, hair salons will have to follow a new set of health and safety guidelines. Those new rules include:

  • Requiring the use of face coverings for staff and customers

  • Removing high-touch amenities like magazines, coffee makers from lobbies

  • Frequent disinfecting of booths, stations and tools

  • Contacting customers before appointments to ensure they aren't exhibiting symptoms

  • Staggering appointments to reduce crowding


Only services that allow both the customer and the stylist to wear face coverings throughout the service are allowed. "These include haircuts, hair coloring, blowouts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance and hair relaxing treatments," said the Department of Public Health.

Anything that requires touching a client's face, including waxing, threading, shaving, facials and eyelash services, are still off limits.

Newsom said the state was working on new guidelines for summer camps and childcare facilities, which he planned to share with the public Wednesday.

On Monday the state released new guidelines for two sectors to reopen: places of worship and in-store retail.

RELATED: Northern California hair, nail salon gives 1st look into changes needed to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

Last week, Newsom teased guidelines would also be coming soon for professional sports to resume as early as the first week of June. It's not clear exactly when the state plans to release guidelines for that sector.

