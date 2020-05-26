California moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops, Gov. Newsom announces

RELATED: These 11 California counties are still not allowed to reopen restaurants, hair salons and schools
Counties that have attested to the state that COVID-19 is under control locally can reopen those businesses effective immediately. Forty-seven of California's 58 counties have completed that process so far.
Newsom's announcement moves California into Phase 3 of reopening the state's economy.
Tuesday's modification to the state's stay-at-home order does not allow for nail salons to reopen. (Newsom revealed earlier this month the first known case of community spread in the state could be tracked back to a nail salon.) Gyms, movie theaters and professional sports without live audiences are also included in Phase 3, but not allowed to open at this time.
VIDEO: Breaking down Gov. Gavin Newsom's 4 phase plan with what's reopening in California
As with other sectors of the economy that have been allowed to reopen, hair salons will have to follow a new set of health and safety guidelines. Those new rules include:
- Requiring the use of face coverings for staff and customers
- Removing high-touch amenities like magazines, coffee makers from lobbies
- Frequent disinfecting of booths, stations and tools
- Contacting customers before appointments to ensure they aren't exhibiting symptoms
- Staggering appointments to reduce crowding
Only services that allow both the customer and the stylist to wear face coverings throughout the service are allowed. "These include haircuts, hair coloring, blowouts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance and hair relaxing treatments," said the Department of Public Health.
Anything that requires touching a client's face, including waxing, threading, shaving, facials and eyelash services, are still off limits.
Newsom said the state was working on new guidelines for summer camps and childcare facilities, which he planned to share with the public Wednesday.
On Monday the state released new guidelines for two sectors to reopen: places of worship and in-store retail.
RELATED: Northern California hair, nail salon gives 1st look into changes needed to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
Last week, Newsom teased guidelines would also be coming soon for professional sports to resume as early as the first week of June. It's not clear exactly when the state plans to release guidelines for that sector.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions