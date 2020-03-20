Traffic

Multi-car crash, carjacking on Bay Bridge, California Highway Patrol says

In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, vehicles make their way westbound on Interstate 80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as seen from Treasure Island in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A multi-car crash was reported on the East bound lanes of the Bay Bridge, just west of Treasure Island on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the people involved in the crash got out and carjacked another vehicle that was not a part of the incident.

The suspect took off and is still outstanding. The CHP does not have a description of the suspect. There is no information if the person was armed or if the victim is injured.

All lanes have since re-opened.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
