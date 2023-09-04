  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 hurt after car collides with CHP motorcycle in San Francisco, police say

Bay City News
Monday, September 4, 2023 5:31AM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN FRANCISCO -- A CHP officer was being evaluated at the hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

A CHP spokesperson said the motorcycle officer was struck at 3:09 p.m. by a Cadillac sedan at the intersection of Harrison and Third Streets.

The officer was taken by medics to San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Cadillac was also taken to the hospital.

The CHP spokesperson said it wasn't clear if there were any traffic violations involved during the collision. Investigators were still on the scene at 6:40 p.m.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW