2 hurt after car collides with CHP motorcycle in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO -- A CHP officer was being evaluated at the hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

A CHP spokesperson said the motorcycle officer was struck at 3:09 p.m. by a Cadillac sedan at the intersection of Harrison and Third Streets.

The officer was taken by medics to San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Cadillac was also taken to the hospital.

The CHP spokesperson said it wasn't clear if there were any traffic violations involved during the collision. Investigators were still on the scene at 6:40 p.m.

