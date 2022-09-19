  • Watch Now

Californians will be able to choose human composting as their burial method starting in 2027

15 minutes ago
Starting in 2027, a different burial method will be available for Californians after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that allows human composting.

AB 351, introduced by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), allows for the method in which human remains naturally decompose over a 30-to-45-day period and are turned into a soil. That human-composted soil can then be returned to the deceased's family or donated to conservation land.

Supporters say it's an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional end-of-life options.

California will join four other states in the country - Washington, Colorado, Oregon and Vermont - in allowing human composting.

