California nurses, doctors and lawmakers question state's 'premature' move to open up

"The pandemic is still here, it is still real, we have a lot of patients that are very very sick!" said Zenei Triunfo-Cortez, a registered nurse at Kaiser Permanente in South San Francisco, who is president of the California Nurses Association. She is calling the decision to lift the stay-at-home order premature.
"I have been a nurse for 40 years and I have never seen so many patients die in my career," says Triunfo-Cortez, whose thoughts are even echoed by some democratic lawmakers like State Senator Steven Glazer.
"It's a glimmer of positive news but I think the actions are premature," says Glazer who went on to say, "I think the governor, with all the best of intentions, has moved to fast."
Dr. Dean Winslow who is an infectious disease physician at Stanford Health Care also questions the decision, referencing the Covid-19 surge we saw over the summer.
"I honestly have mixed feelings about lifting the order at this point, I don't want to second guess my colleagues in the various health departments, but again realize that our cases have only been declining for the last ten days or so," says Dr. Winslow.
Everyone hopeful for more good coronavirus news, but urging caution above all else.
"A lot of people think the pandemic is over and we will be getting back to normal. It's not anywhere near normal," says Triunfo-Cortez.
