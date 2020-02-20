2020 presidential election

2020 California Primary Election voter's guide

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's primary election is on March 3, 2020, and this year, there are some changes.

The expansion of the "Voter's Choice Act" means that voters in many counties across the state, including Napa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, will get a ballot in the mail, even if they are used to going to a polling place. This new election model allows voters to choose how, when, and where to cast their ballot.

CHASING CALIFORNIA 2020: Here's how unaffiliated voters could influence outcome of primary

Also, millions of California voters who are unaffiliated -- meaning they're not registered with any political party -- won't be able to vote in the presidential primary unless they request a ballot to do so or re-register with a party ahead of time.

This election also features a state proposition on school funding.

Explore the issues and meet the candidates at the links below.

