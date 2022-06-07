primary election

California primary election: Top California races to watch, including governor, attorney general

Election Day: Keep an eye on these races

California Governor


Incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a field of two dozen challengers to his re-election, but none appear to be giving him a serious scare in terms of polling and fundraising. The Democrat maintains a high level of confidence and full campaign coffers after beating back a statewide recall effort last fall.

The candidate who was endorsed by the state GOP is state Sen. Brian Dahle, who represents a district in the Sacramento area.

Another intriguing candidate is Bay Area environmentalist turned policy advocate Michael Shellenberg, author of "San Fransicko: How Progressives Ruin Cities." The former Democrat is running with no party preference.

California Lieutenant Governor



Incumbent Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis also faces several challengers including: Democrats William Saacke and Jeffrey Morgan; Republicans Angela Underwood Jacobs, David Fennell and Clint Saunders; NPP candidate David Hillberg, and PFP candidate Mohammad Arif.

California Attorney General


Republicans think they have a chance this year to unseat appointed Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta.

But first they must hash out which challenger has the best chance.

Two Republicans are campaigning in the June 7 primary. But so is Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who gave up her Republican affiliation four years ago and is running as an independent.

The GOP hopes a tough-on-crime message will resonate with voters.

The state Republican Party endorsed former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman. Also running as a Republican is Eric Early, who was lead legal counsel for the unsuccessful effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Here's a full list of candidates:

  • Rob Bonta (D)
  • Eric Early (R)
  • Nathan Hochman (R)
  • Daniel Kapelovitz (G)
  • Anne Marie Schubert (independent)


California Secretary of State


A list of Republicans are hoping to unseat California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

Her Republican challengers include: Rob Bernosky, Rachel Hamm, Raul Rodriguez and James Paine.

Green party candidate Gary Blenner, and NPP's Matthew Cinquanta are also challenging the incumbent hoping to become the next Secretary of State.

California State Treasurer



Democrat, and current California State Treasurer Fiona Ma is hoping to hold on to her post by winning reelection against Republicans Andrew Do and Jack Guerrero, as well as PFP candidate Meghann Adams.

Superintendent of Public Instruction


Incumbent Tony Thurmond is seeking re-election to a four-year term and has six challengers:

  • Marco Amaral, a special education teacher
  • Joseph Campbell, who specializes in Montessori enducation
  • Lance Christensen, vice president of education policy and government relations at the California Policy Center
  • Jim Gibson, cyber security professional and former trustee on the Vista School Board
  • Ainye Long, a math teacher and department chair in San Francisco Unified
  • George Yang, a software architect


Among the top tasks at hand for the department is helping students get back on track as national reports show a decline in student reading levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.
