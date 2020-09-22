Coronavirus California

Here's how close your county is to changing tiers in California's reopening phases

By and Grace Manthey
SAN FRANCISCO -- Since Gov. Gavin Newsom moved California away from the county watch list and onto the new color-coded tier system, many counties have been stuck in the "purple."

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules


How a county is categorized depends on two numbers: the new daily coronavirus cases and the testing positivity rate (or the proportion of those tested who turn back a positive result). Here's how it breaks down:

  • Widespread (purple): Counties with more than 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or higher than 8% positivity rate
  • Substantial (red): 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or 5-8% positivity
  • Moderate (orange): 1 to 3.9 daily new cases per 100,000 or 2-4.9% positivity
  • Minimal (yellow): Less than 1 daily new case per 100,000 or less than 2% positivity

How close is your county to moving tiers and allowing more businesses to reopen?



Having trouble viewing the graph? For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


Remember, because the state wants to take a "slow and steady" approach to reopening, a county must stay at a level for at least three weeks before moving to a less restrictive level.
Counties with data falling in two different tiers are assigned to the more restrictive tier.

See where your county lands now using our interactive map below:



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Not sure what can open in your color-coded tier? We have the full details here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpoliticsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
3 counties change colors on CA reopening map
COVID-19 updates: Counties expected to move up in reopening tiers today
Online learning not ideal for all students, experts say
Inequity could slow CA's COVID-19 reopening process
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Track Bay Area air quality levels
State auditor: UC wrongly admitted well-connected students
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Inequity could slow CA's COVID-19 reopening process
State of emergency declared in Louisville ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Election 2020: Here's how to register to vote
Mountain lion sighting has Pacifica neighborhood on edge
Show More
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
AccuWeather forecast: Welcome to fall
Online learning not ideal for all students, experts say
COVID-19 updates: Counties expected to move up in reopening tiers today
SF to help small businesses pay for their broken windows
More TOP STORIES News