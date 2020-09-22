Here's how close your county is to changing tiers in California's reopening phases

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
How a county is categorized depends on two numbers: the new daily coronavirus cases and the testing positivity rate (or the proportion of those tested who turn back a positive result). Here's how it breaks down:
- Widespread (purple): Counties with more than 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or higher than 8% positivity rate
- Substantial (red): 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or 5-8% positivity
- Moderate (orange): 1 to 3.9 daily new cases per 100,000 or 2-4.9% positivity
- Minimal (yellow): Less than 1 daily new case per 100,000 or less than 2% positivity
How close is your county to moving tiers and allowing more businesses to reopen?
Remember, because the state wants to take a "slow and steady" approach to reopening, a county must stay at a level for at least three weeks before moving to a less restrictive level.
Counties with data falling in two different tiers are assigned to the more restrictive tier.
See where your county lands now using our interactive map below:
Not sure what can open in your color-coded tier? We have the full details here.