Person fatally struck by Caltrain in San Francisco, official says

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Caltrain struck and killed someone in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

Southbound train No. 512 hit the person between Tunnels 2 and 3 in the southeast part of the city shortly before 1:25 p.m., Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.

There were 37 passengers aboard the train, with no injuries reported.

Bus shuttles have been set up to take people between the Bayshore and San Francisco stations while emergency crews are at the scene of the collision, the first fatality on Caltrain's right-of-way in 2023, Lieberman said.

