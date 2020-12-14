Pets & Animals

Camel spotted at Bath & Body Works store near Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (KGO) -- A unique customer was spotted near a Las Vegas Bath and Body Works store.

"Ok, you all, for whatever reason, there's a whole actual camel at Bath and Body Works," said June Hilliard in a video posted on social media.

Hilliard says she was shopping at a store next door when she saw the camel enter the Bath and Body Works in Henderson, Nevada.

She says decided to share the video because her best friend said that it was "hilarious and the world should see it!"

ABC7 News Morning Anchors Kumasi Aaron & Reggie Aqui joked that the camel and its owner must watch ABC7 Mornings because it went in to get lotion.

(Reggie & Kumasi are known for practicing self-care by staying moisturizing their hands during the 6 a.m. hour of the show every day).

"Isn't Bath and Body Works where our lotion is from? Must get Winter Candy Apple," joked Aqui.

A man had a close encounter with a camel that was hungry for a snack.

