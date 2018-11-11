CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 109,000 acres with 25 percent containment

The Camp Fire in Butte County has charred 109,000 acres total. The fire is 25 percent contained. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Camp Fire in Butte County has charred 109,000 acres total. The fire is 25 percent contained.
At least 23 people have died in the fire, officials said on Saturday. Nearly 6,500 homes have burned. Tens of thousands of residents have had to evacuate to nearby areas.

The fire began Thursday morning. In a report from PG&E, the utility explained that roughly 15 minutes before the deadly fire began turning the town of Paradise into an apocalyptic scene, PG&E detected a transmission line outage across the Feather River from Poe Dam.

"Engine 2 is responding. Copy, possible power lines down," can be heard over the radio. The incident resulted in a power outage at 6:15 a.m.

Cal Fire reported the Camp Fire started near that area at 6:33 a.m.

