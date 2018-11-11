CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire survivors still trying to connect with loved ones

EMBED </>More Videos

Parts of the Concow community in Butte County are no longer recognizable after the Camp Fire mad eits way through. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --
Parts of the Concow community in Butte County are no longer recognizable. Many homes in the area were wiped out by the fast-moving Camp Fire.

"It was like a firestorm. There's nothing left," said Gary Green.

RELATED: Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 111,000 acres with 25 percent containment


Green stayed behind to protect his home when the flames broke out Thursday morning.

Through the chaos, his wife was able to safely evacuate.

"I still haven't got in contact with my wife I'm trying to do that too," said Green. "She made it out, I found that out."

Getting a hold of loved ones has been a major challenge. More than 100 people remain missing and the death toll keeps rising.

The number of fatalities from the Camp Fire has gone up to 29, according to the Butte County Sheriff-Coroner. Four of those bodies were recovered in Concow.

Green says he's certain that one of the four killed was his friend.

"She lived up the street from me and she went to church with us, she didn't get out."

Officials are working with forensic teams to identify the bodies that have been recovered so far. Sheriff's deputies have intensified their search and recovery efforts to comb through the vast debris.

RELATED: MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

The majority of those killed were found in Paradise where cleanup continues.

"It gets hard for everybody," said Capt. Pablo Siguenza with the San Francisco strike team.

Team 2253 has been in Paradise since Thursday assisting with fire containment.

"It's difficult for the residents, obviously for the community, they've suffered quite a bit," Siguenza said.

The work the firefighters are doing has not gone unnoticed.

Residents have posted flyers and posters around Chico thanking first-responders for their efforts.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirefirecal fireCamp Firecaliforniabrush fireNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
Camp Fire in Butte County equal to deadliest wildfire in CA history
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
CAMP FIRE
North Bay volunteers rally support, supplies for Butte County Fire survivors
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Raiders handing out masks because of fires
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Camp Fire in Butte County equal to deadliest wildfire in CA history
Woolsey Fire threatening 57,000 structures as winds return
North Bay volunteers rally support, supplies for Butte County Fire survivors
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Residents upset after Trump threat to withhold funding to CA due to 'poor' management
2 dead, 4 injured after gambling feud erupts in gunfire
VIDEO: A look at the devastation in Butte County from Camp Fire
Show More
Camp Fire smoke blankets Bay Area with unhealthy air for another day
Trump tweetstorm about California fires has some 'disgusted'
Camp Fire firefighters to get some relief thanks to the weather
49ers game against the Giants on Monday could move because of air quality
Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire
More News