The Camp Fire in Butte County has charred 111,000 acres total. The fire is 25 percent contained.At least 29 people have died in the fire, officials said on Sunday. The Camp Fire is now equal to the deadliest and is also the most destructive wildfire in the last 85 years of California.Over 6,700 homes have burned. Tens of thousands of residents have had to evacuate to nearby areas.The fire began Thursday morning. In a report from PG&E, the utility explained that roughly 15 minutes before the deadly fire began turning the town of Paradise into an apocalyptic scene, PG&E detected a transmission line outage across the Feather River from Poe Dam."Engine 2 is responding. Copy, possible power lines down," can be heard over the radio. The incident resulted in a power outage at 6:15 a.m.Cal Fire reported the Camp Fire started near that area at 6:33 a.m.