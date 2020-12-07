Shopping

Fire and burn hazards spark recall of 142K Dollar Tree candles

More than 142,000 candles exclusively sold at Dollar Tree stores are being recalled for a potential fire and burn hazard.

ADCO Trading Inc., the maker of the candles based in Missouri City, Texas, announced a recall on Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

According to the report, the candles' high flames could ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break.

The candles are exclusively sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide for $1. They started hitting store shelves July 2020.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers can contact Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 for a full refund.

SEE RELATED STORY: Crock-Pot recall: Sunbeam recalls nearly 1M products for burn risks 2 days before Thanksgiving
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecallshoppingburn prevention
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 'Vast majority' of CA under stay-at-home order, Newsom says
Calif. to expand smartphone COVID-19 alert tool statewide
Stay-at-home order enacted in 4 Bay Area counties
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay Regional Park staff admit to shooting cats
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger, dangerous surf, record warmth today
49ers gear up for Monday Night Football on ABC7
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Biden picks Xavier Becerra for Health Secretary
COVID-19 Update: New restrictions in effect in 4 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News