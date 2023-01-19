Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland

In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted by thieves in a spree of break-ins.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three suspected thieves casually smashed car windows, one after another on Wood Street in West Oakland Tuesday morning.

As many as 20 cars were hit, according to one neighbor.

"Everyone had their windows on the passenger side smashed," said Edwin Chan.

Someone smashed his car window, but they didn't get anything.

"It's unbelievable, the fact that it happened during daylight and it seems like there's lawlessness in the city," said Chan.

In San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood in the Marina District, neighbors say someone smashed the windows of at least 17 cars. It happened on Sunday night on two blocks along Filbert Street.

Peter Yeh's car is now in the shop.

"You can still see the glass on the ground, that's right here," said Yeh. "It's very devastating. It's very heartbreaking. Thank God we have insurance but this is not what we were expecting. Even though we have insurance, we still have to pay out of pocket as well."

Yeh has lived in San Francisco for more than two decades. It the first time his car has been broken into.

"I'm very, very shocked and angry," said Yeh.

The break-ins happened the night before a previously scheduled public safety town hall meeting.

"It's very frustrating in this area right now," said Yeh.

Toni Payne works at a dry cleaning business on Filbert Street. She walked outside Monday morning to find cars parked right out front with shattered glass.

"It was like every other car, the window was broken said Payne.

Payne is new to the city, but she already knows what not to do.

"That's one of the things people would always tell me, 'don't leave anything of value in your car'," said Payne.

