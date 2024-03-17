More than 30 vehicle break-ins reported in Petaluma this weekend, police say

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Petaluma police say more than two dozen vehicles were broken into this weekend.

Police say 30 vehicles were hit throughout the night after reports of "window smash" auto burglaries.

The reports began around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle break-ins happened at various places including The Outlet Mall, St. Vincent's High School, Capri Creek Apartments and the Sheraton Hotel among others, police said in a press release.

Police said various items of personal property were stolen.

Petaluma police provided these auto burglary safety tips :

Remember to remove any personal belongings or items of value from plain sight to deter potential thieves

Park in well-lit areas

Always lock your car doors

Consider using anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks or car alarms

If possible, park in designated parking areas with security cameras

Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts - if something doesn't feel right, find a safer place to park

The Petaluma Police Department said it is also aware that neighboring jurisdictions have experienced similar sprees.

The department is asking If anyone has information regarding these incidents or can identify the suspect(s) to please contact 707-778-4372.