Cow smashes windshield of a Tesla after collision in Pleasanton

A Tesla sedan collided with a cow that was rambling about Pleasanton streets on Wednesday evening, but no injuries were reported, police said.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, a cow is being blamed for a pretty nasty crash.

Several callers reported the brown cow causing slowdowns along Bernal Avenue and Stanley Boulevard, according to a social media post by Pleasanton police at about 8 p.m.

"Despite a cow-llision with a sedan, the cow safely returned home. There were no reported injuries," police said on Twitter.

Pleasanton police released these images of the animal wandering down the street last night.

They were able to catch it but not before it was hit by the car and smashed the windshield.

Luckily, the cow is okay and was returned to its home.

Bay City News contributed to this article.

