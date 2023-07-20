San Jose firefighters and Hazmat teams helped with a car fire and securing chemicals after the car drove through the school storage building at Muwekma Ohlone Middle School.

Driver crashes through SJ middle school into pool chemical storage area, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver crashed through the school storage building at Muwekma Ohlone Middle School in San Jose, police say.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and San Jose firefighters and Hazmat teams are on scene.

The building the car crashed into is where the school stores swimming pool chemicals so there are concerns about the safety of those chemicals.

Crews helped with a vehicle fire and securing the chemicals.

The school is on North 2nd Street and East Mission Street, just north of Downtown San Jose.

Police say the driver of the car is injured, but does not have life-threatening injuries.

School is not in session and no students are on campus.

