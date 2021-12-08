water rescue

Woman pulled from car submerged near brink of Niagara Falls dies

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman dies after pulled from car submerged near brink of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- First responders jumped into action after a car was spotted in the Niagara River, close to the brink of the falls, on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman, said to be in her late 60s, was pulled from the driver's seat of the vehicle by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

It was unclear how the car got into the Niagara River. Witnesses reported seeing it floating near a pedestrian bridge, where it was believed to have gone in. Roads in the area were slippery as a light snow fell.

Photos and videos taken by bystanders showed the car almost completely submerged with only part of the roof and open trunk hatch visible through the whitewater in the early afternoon.

Police used a drone to determine it was occupied.

Authorities said the woman lived in the area. Her name was not released pending notification of her relatives.

After the rescue, the vehicle remained about 50 yards from the brink of the American Falls, one of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls. Onlookers watched as emergency crews prepared to try to pull the vehicle from the water.

The car remains in the water while State Parks determines the best course of action to remove it.

An investigation is continuing into how the car ended up in the river.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcar accidentwater rescuerescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Coast Guard ends search for cruise ship passenger who went overboard
Coyote that nearly drowns at SF bay released following rescue
Coyote pup rescued from water under SF's Pier 39: VIDEO
Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News