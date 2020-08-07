'A completely different kind of year': How pandemic mood will influence what you see on cards this holiday season

It has been a disruptive year that has impacted holiday cheer.
Yes, it's August. Tis the season for greeting card companies to start designing and crafting messages for their holiday cards.
But in a year of stress, anxiety, disruption and sadness, will "merry" be the right sentiment?
Families who create their own photo cards will be wrestling with the same messaging challenge.
Does the traditional kids' photo convey the right image during the pandemic?
RELATED: Coronavirus, flu combination could 'completely dismantle' holiday season, San Francisco doctor says
Jim Hilt is president of Redwood City based Shutterfly.
"It is just a completely different kind of year, and because of that, we think there's going to be a lot more creativity in terms of the photos that they're taking," Hilt said.
Shutterfly is projecting people will want to connect with family and friends this year after months of social isolation.
A survey indicates 62 percent will send holiday cards this year, up from 55 percent in past years.
Sentiments won't ignore COVID-19 but will try to inject some light-hearted humor.
At San Francisco based Minted, a change in mood is being detected.
RELATED: Coronavirus: What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
"There has been a shift a bit more, a bit away from the humor and a bit more towards sentimentality and more heartfelt, meaningful messages that allow people to connect with family," said Minted Founder and CEO Mariam Naficy.
Minted already learned how to pivot quickly when graduations went virtual and weddings were postponed.
So it's preparing to change holiday sentiments as late as Thanksgiving if there's a mood shift.
Hallmark has writers that come up with sentiments. They're gauging mood by following current events and social media posts as they write.
RELATED: Coronavirus crisis: Officials question if South Bay man deserved millions in PPP loans
"It's just things that are coming out of our heart that we know that we think we'd want to say to somebody, maybe somebody would want to say to us," explained Hallmark senior writer Kat Stano, who has been writing card sentiments there for 16 years.
She shared with ABC7 News a verse she wrote that's under consideration.
"A Christmas with peace and soft twinkling light. A warm cozy corner on a cold winter night. A place at the table with family and friends. A feeling of hopefulness that never ends."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic