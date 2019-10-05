Careers

Tips on landing a job during holiday hiring

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking to make some money? Holiday hiring is underway.

Where? Brick and mortar stores, online retailers, and businesses that get busy during the holidays, such as hotels or restaurants.

So how to prep for the interview? Snag-a-Job says one of the top traits retailers want in seasonal workers is "flexibility." Both when it comes to your schedule and with what duties you're willing to do on the job.

Be prepared in the interview to be asked about future plans.

Career coaches tell Monster.com many seasonal hires go on to become permanent employees. So speak up if you'd be interested.

Also-- prove you've done your research! Mention if you frequent the business, or have noticed anything you like on the company's social media.
