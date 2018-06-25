VIDEO: Tips on when to ask for a promotion

NEW YORK (KGO) --Is there a best and worst time to ask for a promotion?
"Shark Tank" stars Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec shared their top tips on how to ask for a promotion on "Good Morning America."
GET THE JOB! @BarbaraCorcoran & @robertherjavec on the best way to ask for a promotion or a raise: https://t.co/xPqUbJfsyo@ABC News Chief Business Correspondent @RebeccaJarvis reports from Times Square. pic.twitter.com/2xpX1ltFXc— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 25, 2018
The ideal time to ask for a raise is "when the atmosphere is happy," Corcoran said. "Most people go and ask for a raise when it's review time. I don't think that's the right time. I give the biggest raises when sales were great," she added. "We just had a big party, we spent a lot of money, we're all happy."
RELATED: Bay Area companies rank high in list of best place for women to work
So, what about the worst time to ask for a raise?
"Don't do it on a Friday afternoon. Because what am I thinking on a Friday afternoon? I want to go home," Herjavec said.
Herjavec also recommended not asking for a raise before your boss goes to lunch.
RELATED: Highest paying jobs you can land without a 4-year degree
ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis spoke to both "Shark Tank" stars and emphasized on why Friday is a bad idea. "You do not want to ask for a promotion on a Friday, the reason is the boss is ready to get out and enjoy the weekend. You want their full attention. Plant the seeds along the way, invite them to a nice coffee sometime in the middle of the week and start asking," said Jarvis.