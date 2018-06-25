PAY RAISE

VIDEO: Tips on when to ask for a promotion

Is there best and worst time to ask for a promotion? The stars of "Shark Tank" share their top tips on how to ask for a promotion with "Good Morning America." (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK (KGO) --
Is there a best and worst time to ask for a promotion?

"Shark Tank" stars Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec shared their top tips on how to ask for a promotion on "Good Morning America."

The ideal time to ask for a raise is "when the atmosphere is happy," Corcoran said. "Most people go and ask for a raise when it's review time. I don't think that's the right time. I give the biggest raises when sales were great," she added. "We just had a big party, we spent a lot of money, we're all happy."

So, what about the worst time to ask for a raise?

"Don't do it on a Friday afternoon. Because what am I thinking on a Friday afternoon? I want to go home," Herjavec said.

Herjavec also recommended not asking for a raise before your boss goes to lunch.

ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis spoke to both "Shark Tank" stars and emphasized on why Friday is a bad idea. "You do not want to ask for a promotion on a Friday, the reason is the boss is ready to get out and enjoy the weekend. You want their full attention. Plant the seeds along the way, invite them to a nice coffee sometime in the middle of the week and start asking," said Jarvis.
