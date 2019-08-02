Case against man accused of killing Nia Wilson postponed

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Prosecutors in Alameda County asked for more time in court on Friday in the case against John Cowell, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson on the Macarthur BART platform last July.Prosecutors say they want more time to review the latest doctor's report and to decide how much weight to give the report.A doctor decided two weeks ago Cowell is mentally competent to stand trial.This is the third doctor to examine Cowell. Another ruled he is not competent and a third could not render an opinion.Wilson's relatives have said they believe he is putting on an act. Cowell's attorney has questioned his mental state.Cowell was scheduled to enter a plea on Friday but the hearing was postponed until Aug. 19.