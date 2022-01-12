face mask

CDC says it will update mask guidance amid COVID surge: 'Any mask is better than no mask'

Prior to omicron, CDC director Rochelle Walensky resisted suggesting N95 masks for the average American.
By Anne Flaherty
EMBED <>More Videos

More than 1.4 million new US COVID cases reported in 24 hours

WASHINGTON -- The CDC says it plans to update its mask guidance to "best reflect the multiple options available to people and the different levels of protection they provide."

The CDC did not say when its guidance will be updated. In the meantime, the CDC said in a statement, "any mask is better than no mask, and we encourage Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Since the arrival of omicron, health experts have urged Americans to upgrade their cloth masks to an N95 or KN95 because the new variant is so highly transmissible. But these higher-grade masks are costly and hard to find.

EMBED More News Videos

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Good Morning America" why the newly updated CDC guidelines don't require testing at the end of isolation.



Prior to omicron, CDC director Rochelle Walensky resisted suggesting N95 masks for the average American because the CDC didn't want to discourage people from wearing any mask.

Dawn O'Connell, a top official at the Health and Human Services Department, said Tuesday that the Biden administration plans to increase production of N95s. There are already 737 million N95 masks in the strategic national stockpile available for medical workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcface maskcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
FACE MASK
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as surgical masks
Doctor explains why omicron is so contagious
California extends indoor mask mandate to Feb. 15
CA's indoor mask mandate: Guide to changes in your county
TOP STORIES
Newsom order will help keep Bay Area schools open
Sonoma County's new COVID-19 restrictions met with disdain
Massive flocks of pesky crows takeover downtown Sunnyvale
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
COVID-19 updates: CDC plans to update mask guidance
SF City Attorney investigates potential illegal COVID test sites
Show More
Facebook pulls out big guns to fight small claim by East Bay father
Omicron will 'find just about everybody,' Fauci says
Down to 1-day blood supply, Red Cross declares national crisis
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
Color outage highlights need to demonopolize COVID testing
More TOP STORIES News