CDC study: Employees working in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk

It found people who test positive for COVID-19 are nearly twice as likely to report commuting to the office on a regular basis in the two weeks prior to getting sick.
About 310 workers took part in the study in July. They all held full-time, non-essential jobs.
Participants were given a COVID-19 test.
Only one-third of participants reported working from home at least part of the time before their diagnosis.
The CDC report said, "allowing and encouraging the option to work from home," is an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The full study was published on Thursday, in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic