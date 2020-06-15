Learn the cute love story behind the couple-owned winery Cellars 33 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fifteen years ago, a beer brewer John Fones met Katie, the woman of his dreams.
The only problem? She wasn't a fan of beer. John switched his focus to wine and married Katie. The couple-preneurs then set out on a journey to cultivate, produce, and open their own winery called Cellars 33.
Today, the San Francisco-based winery focuses on handcrafted wines from California's finest vineyards. With over 1,000 cases produced annually, Cellars 33 focuses on premium sites for chardonnay, pinot noir, zinfandel and whatever else Katie lets John make.
Most Cellars 33 wine is sold direct to members of the Mailing List through two releases per year. Click here for more information.
