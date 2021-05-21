society

CA student goes from sleeping in truck to becoming class speaker at college graduation

By Leo Stallworth
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal student defies odds, graduates college despite being homeless

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. -- From sleeping in his truck to becoming class speaker at his college graduation, a Southern California graduate is hoping his story can inspire others to overcome the odds and chase their dreams.

Even during his darkest days in the cold, thirsty and scared, David Leon stayed in school and just earned his associate's degree in business administration at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

In his speech to his fellow graduates, the 25-year-old sent a message of determination of optimism to keep moving forward, despite having the odds stacked against him during a global pandemic.

Leon says his family had to leave their home and moved away several years ago. But he vowed to stay behind and finish community college.

Student who was formerly homeless and in foster care graduates with doctorate degree
EMBED More News Videos

This week Mich Hamlin will be graduating from USC with a doctorate degree and will become a physical therapist.



"I just had the decision to live in my truck and, you know, struggle it out as a college student," he said.

Now, Leon plans to get his bachelor's degree in business administration from either San Diego or Long Beach State, both of which he has been accepted to.

He credits his family for his perseverance.

"I just looked at my past generations and I (saw) great men, including my father who worked very hard to keep me housed as child, and I just had to continue forward being a great man as best I can," he said.

Leon lost his father in March but he believes his dad smiles on him from heaven.

"My dad would say 'You could be the President of the United States one day' and I've had that since I was little so I could see myself doing something like that," he said.

19-year-old earns bachelor's degree from Fresno State in 2 years
EMBED More News Videos

For two years straight, Taylor Ounesavath took at least four classes a semester. No winter breaks. No summer breaks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniahomelesssocietycollegecollege studentfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
East Bay lawns torn up by feral pigs
CA moves to return seized beachfront property to Black couple's heirs
You can rent the original 'Scream' house on Halloween
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SJPD investigating fights, shooting outside PayPal Park
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Show More
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of SoCal oil spill
More TOP STORIES News