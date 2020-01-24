Food & Drink

Trader Joe's returns to selling 'Two-Buck Chuck' for $1.99

Trader Joe's popular bargain wine just got cheaper in California.

Charles Shaw, better known as "Two-Buck Chuck," is once again living up to its title.

The wine created quite a stir more than a decade ago when it debuted at Trader Joe's for $1.99 a bottle.

At that time, the chain was selling five million cases a year.

Over the years, the price increased to $2.99 a bottle and sales dropped.

Now it's back to the lower price.

"Two-Buck Chuck" comes in both red and white.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinesswinetrader joe's
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News