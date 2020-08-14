Flaring spotted at Chevron Refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Chevron Richmond Refinery is experiencing flaring activity due to an upset at a process unit, officials said.

Richmond firefighters say so far, there is no impact outside of the refinery property. The smoke is going straight up into the air.

Due to the smoke, a Community Warning System Level 1 was issued. Level 1 is one of the lowest on the CWS scale.

Refinery officials say flaring can be used to "relieve pressure during the refining processes and help keep our equipment and plants operating safely."

Chevron says members of the community can visit www.richmondairmonitoring.org to view real-time air quality data.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Related topics:
richmondchevronfireoil
