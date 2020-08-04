Experts explain impact of COVID-19 on future of preschools, daycare

Here's a list of the panelists:





Irene Byrne, Phoebe Hearst Preschool Director



Maisha Cole, Child Care Law Center Staff Attorney



Gina Fromer, Children's Council of SF CEO



Monica Walters, Wu Yee Children's Services CEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Going back to school this year, no matter the age, will look very different.ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area Back to School week confronts the many challenges Bay Area schools, students and families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.On Monday, multiple experts sat down with ABC7's Ama Daetz and Lyanne Melendez to explain how things have changed in preschools and daycares since the outbreak.They described the new guidelines that have been implemented, what agencies are doing to help families during these times, and what the future holds for these education programs.