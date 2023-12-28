  • Watch Now

Police searching for suspect after 6-year-old boy shot in Mountain View

Thursday, December 28, 2023 1:40AM
A 6-year-old is being treated in the hospital after being shot on Christmas day in Mountain View, police said.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A 6-year-old is being treated in the hospital after being shot on Christmas day in Mountain View, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect.

Authorities were called to a home on Clark Ave. near West El Camino Real around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They found the boy with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

An adult man sustained minor injuries.

The child is expected to fully recover.

