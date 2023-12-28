Police searching for suspect after 6-year-old boy shot in Mountain View

A 6-year-old is being treated in the hospital after being shot on Christmas day in Mountain View, police said.

A 6-year-old is being treated in the hospital after being shot on Christmas day in Mountain View, police said.

A 6-year-old is being treated in the hospital after being shot on Christmas day in Mountain View, police said.

A 6-year-old is being treated in the hospital after being shot on Christmas day in Mountain View, police said.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A 6-year-old is being treated in the hospital after being shot on Christmas day in Mountain View, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect.

MORE: 8-year-old boy shot by stray bullet on Oakland freeway paralyzed from neck down, family says

8-year-old Asa is paralyzed from the neck down after being shot by a stray bullet on I-580 in Oakland on July 14, according to the family's GoFundMe.

Authorities were called to a home on Clark Ave. near West El Camino Real around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They found the boy with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

An adult man sustained minor injuries.

The child is expected to fully recover.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live