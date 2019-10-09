PG&E

CHP: PG&E truck shot at on I-5 near Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials are investigating after a PG&E pickup truck was apparently shot at while driving on I-5 south of Colusa County.

Authorities say the truck was on I-5 Tuesday around 7:52 p.m. when the passenger side window shattered. CHP units say evidence gathered at the scene indicate a bullet hit the pickup.

TIMELINE: When your power could come back after PG&E power outage

Another vehicle was reported traveling in close proximity to the truck at the time of the incident, but details on that vehicle are limited at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the CHP Northern Division ISU and the driver of the PG&E vehicle

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

