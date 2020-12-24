feel good

'Cookie ninjas' caught on camera leaving holiday treats on neighbor's porch

LINCOLN, California -- Two kids in Lincoln are calling themselves the Cookie Ninjas after they were caught on Ring surveillance camera sneaking onto neighbors' porches to drop off holiday goodies.

The suspicious duo says they were dressed in disguise.

"I sort of just wear a hat, sunglasses," 10-year-old Imriel Ely said. "You don't want them to see you, technically."

Imriel delivers treats with his 7-year-old brother Damon.

"I wear a hat and sunglasses," Damon Ely said.

Despite the cover-up, they were caught red-handed leaving goodies for their friend Lucas.

"It's not every day you see pirates coming up to your door and giving you cookies," Lucas said.

The porch pirate pandemic is well known to the Ninjas

"Porch pirates take people's gifts and they open them for themselves," Damon said.

So, he and his brother have decided to take matters into their own hands.

"One of us hops out and we ring the doorbell and place the cookies and then we run back to the car as fast as we can," Imriel said.

Imriel says he understands why they can't see their friends in person.

"Because of COVID-19. Some people don't even know they have COVID-19 and they spread it to their friends and then their friends spread it to their friends and then their friends spread it," he said.

So they're showing love in a different way, dropping off the desserts made by Momma Ninja herself.

"We figured this way we can still show our friends that we love them and care about them without sharing our germs," Justine Ely said.

And their neighbors definitely aren't complaining about the sweet gifts.

"I absolutely loved it and I know they love doing it," neighbor Sarah Uhrich said.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniasocial distancingholidaycookieschristmasu.s. & worldpandemicgood newsfeel good
FEEL GOOD
Griswold house brings 'Christmas Vacation' to life in South Jersey
'Dear Santa': Letters to North Pole reveal toll pandemic is taking on kids
PA college student helping tutor kids of frontline workers
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's why 300 homes sit empty next to Travis Air Force Base
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
SJ church to hold Christmas Eve service, faces over $1M in fines
COVID-19 survivor back home after being hospitalized for 8 months
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
Will it rain on Christmas? Bay Area weather forecast looks wet
Show More
Boy saves up for Curry jersey, gives it to someone else in need
Christmas Day snowstorm to blanket Tahoe
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
LIST: Best drive-by holiday light displays in Bay Area
Oakland's $62M budget cuts to impact police, public safety
More TOP STORIES News