It's beginning to look a lot like a wet Christmas in the Bay Area, forecast shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's beginning to look a lot like a wet Christmas.

ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco says if you are wondering what the weather is going to be like on Christmas Day in the Bay Area -- you may want to have your umbrella handy.

Nicco is tracking two forecasts.

The European model shows rain in the Bay Area early on Dec. 25.

"In this case, it looks like it's going to be a wet Christmas," said Nicco.

The U.S. model shows the same area of high pressure.

"It's the same pattern of storms to our north, it shows the cold front coming in on Wednesday, instead of Tuesday, leaving the moisture up in the North Bay," explained Nicco.

Nicco says the U.S. model is also starting to trend wetter, but it's coming in a little later into the evening and overnight hours as we head into Saturday, Dec. 26.

"It's something we will definitely keep an eye on for you, but it's looking like Christmas is going to be wet," said Nicco.

