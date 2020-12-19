LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log

No fireplace, no problem! Watch ABC7's holiday yule log stream in the video player above.
Want to watch on a bigger screen, well now you can on your favorite streaming device using the ABC7 Bay Area app.
VIDEO: ABC7's holiday yule log without music
HOLIDAY STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events
- Christmas in the Park is a drive-thru experience this holiday season
- Brentwood's 'Tunnels of Joy' raising money for teen with bone cancer
- Tracy man revives masterful Christmas light show display with new meaning for 2020
- Hercules family's incredible holiday light display wins $10,000 in photo contest
- San Jose family to be on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
- Take a drive through this winter wonderland
- More than 3 million lights shine throughout Texas baseball park for the holidays
- Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events
- Hanukkah House known around the world for its incredible light display
- Parking lot of water park turned into drive-thru holiday light show with world's largest tunnel
- "Crippsmas Place": Fremont neighborhood decorated for drive-thru light show
- Long Island Christmas tree farm gets magical rainbow makeover
- Tracy man puts on annual animated holiday light show to benefit people in need
- Bay Area family's display, Mattos Orchard Lights, to be highlighted on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
- Floating Christmas trees light up bay continuing holiday tradition