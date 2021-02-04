travel

This Central California city is paying tourists to come visit

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of Santa Maria is offering to pay you to come for a visit.

The small town near the Central Coast is about a four hour drive from San Francisco.

The offer includes a $100 gift card.

You have to use it between February 4 and March 31.

Officials say the gift card is good for wine tasting and food, including Santa Maria's legendary barbecue, or you can use it to book a hotel.

If you decide to go, keep in mind San Francisco is urging a 10-day quarantine for anyone traveling more than 120 miles from home.

