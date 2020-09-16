Society

Civil rights organizations file lawsuit over residents-only park policy in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay park is at the center of a lawsuit filed today against the city of Palo Alto.

A group of civil rights organizations say they are suing over the residents-only policy at Foothills Park.

Under the city ordinance, non-residents who enter the 1,400-acre park face possible jail time and a fine.

Those who support opening up the park say the city's political leaders don't have the courage to do it.

"There's also been a lot of pushback from long-time residents of Palo Alto who want to keep that park exclusive and don't want others, especially people who look like me, going to the park," said Palo Alto resident and former city council member LaDoris Cordell.

Last month, the City Council voted to open the park to all on a trial basis with a $6 fee for non-resident

The Palo Alto Daly post reports that the city's reason for keeping the park closed to non-residents dates back to when Palo Alto purchased the land and Los Altos and Los Altos Hills refused to contribute.
