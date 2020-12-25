Woman rescued after car goes over cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco

UPDATE- ONLY ONE VICTIM FEMALE ADULT RESCUED BEING TAKEN OFF BEACH NOW BY CLIFF RESCUE 34 -- WE WILL NOT BE USING THE HELICOPTER https://t.co/fvSFR6vJkl pic.twitter.com/qEbzTDjk1O — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 25, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman is in serious conditions after a car went over a cliff onto the beach at Fort Funston in San Francisco Christmas morning.The San Francisco Fire Department first reported the incident around 8:40 a.m. on Twitter, saying the car went over the cliff and was on the beach.One person was rescued by first responder and the fire department says she was taken to a trauma center.Photos from the fire department shows a car flipped over the beach.It's unclear what caused the victim's car to go over the cliff.